Children’s Minnesota is a non-profit pediatric health system that provides care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood. It has two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics, and six rehabilitation sites. It is the only Level I pediatric trauma center in Minnesota. Children’s is committed to improving children’s health through high-quality, family-centered pediatric services, research, and education. It has received Magnet recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center and is regularly ranked as a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report.