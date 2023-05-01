Company Directory
Children's Minnesota
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Children's Minnesota that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Children’s Minnesota is a non-profit pediatric health system that provides care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood. It has two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics, and six rehabilitation sites. It is the only Level I pediatric trauma center in Minnesota. Children’s is committed to improving children’s health through high-quality, family-centered pediatric services, research, and education. It has received Magnet recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center and is regularly ranked as a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

    childrensmn.org
    Website
    1924
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Children's Minnesota

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources