← Company Directory
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Salaries

Children's Hospital Los Angeles's salary ranges from $80,595 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $161,700 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$80.6K
Software Engineer
$162K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is $140,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources