Chiesi USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing products for hospitals, rare diseases, and target office-based specialties. They are committed to being a good corporate citizen and positively impacting the communities they serve. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused group with over 80 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Chiesi USA employs approximately 300 people in the United States and is headquartered in Cary, NC.