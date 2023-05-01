← Company Directory
Chiesi USA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Chiesi USA that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Chiesi USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing products for hospitals, rare diseases, and target office-based specialties. They are committed to being a good corporate citizen and positively impacting the communities they serve. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused group with over 80 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Chiesi USA employs approximately 300 people in the United States and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

    http://www.chiesiusa.com
    Website
    1935
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Chiesi USA

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources