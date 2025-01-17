← Company Directory
Chick-fil-A
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Atlanta Area

Chick-fil-A Software Engineer Salaries in Atlanta Area

Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at Chick-fil-A ranges from $111K per year for 5 to $228K per year for 10. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $201K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chick-fil-A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
6
Software Engineer II
$106K
$97.8K
$0
$8.1K
7
Software Engineer III
$142K
$131K
$0
$11K
8
Senior Software Engineer
$152K
$137K
$0
$15.6K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Chick-fil-A?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chick-fil-A for the Software Engineer role in Atlanta Area is $146,174.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chick-fil-A

Related Companies

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources