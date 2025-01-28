← Company Directory
Chewy
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Chewy Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Chewy ranges from $132K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $231K per year for Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $168K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$132K
$114K
$13.7K
$4.2K
Software Engineer 2
$186K
$137K
$42.1K
$7.3K
Software Engineer 3
$231K
$162K
$58.6K
$10.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chewy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Chewy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chewy for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $152,000.

