Software Engineer compensation in Greater Houston Area at Chevron ranges from $106K per year for PSG 19 to $205K per year for PSG 23. The median yearly compensation in Greater Houston Area package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chevron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PSG 19
$106K
$100K
$96
$5.6K
PSG 20
$119K
$107K
$0
$12K
PSG 21
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PSG 22
$149K
$141K
$0
$8.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
