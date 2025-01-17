All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Chevron ranges from $136K per year for PSG 20 to $178K per year for PSG 22. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $136K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chevron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PSG 19
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PSG 20
$136K
$121K
$0
$14.7K
PSG 21
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PSG 22
$178K
$153K
$0
$25.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***