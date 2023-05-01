Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is an energy delivery company with two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment operates natural gas and electric distribution in various states, while the Unregulated Energy segment provides propane, natural gas transmission/supply, electricity and steam generation, and other energy-related services primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.