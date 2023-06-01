← Company Directory
CHEQ
CHEQ Salaries

CHEQ's salary ranges from $89,731 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $129,350 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CHEQ. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$118K
Sales
$129K
Software Engineer
$89.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CHEQ is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CHEQ is $117,809.

Other Resources