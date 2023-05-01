Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC), offering a range of products including sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphite, and chlor-alkali products. The company also provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.