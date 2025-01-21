← Company Directory
ChemChina
ChemChina Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Switzerland at ChemChina ranges from CHF 70.8K to CHF 100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ChemChina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 80.4K - CHF 95.2K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 70.8KCHF 80.4KCHF 95.2KCHF 100K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at ChemChina in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 100,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChemChina for the Marketing role in Switzerland is CHF 70,764.

