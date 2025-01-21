← Company Directory
ChemChina
ChemChina Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Switzerland at ChemChina ranges from CHF 136K to CHF 186K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ChemChina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 147K - CHF 175K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 136KCHF 147KCHF 175KCHF 186K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ChemChina?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at ChemChina in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 186,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChemChina for the Human Resources role in Switzerland is CHF 136,080.

