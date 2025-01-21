← Company Directory
ChemChina
ChemChina Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Argentina at ChemChina ranges from ARS 20.34M to ARS 27.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ChemChina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 21.77M - ARS 26.32M
China
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 20.34MARS 21.77MARS 26.32MARS 27.75M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at ChemChina in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 27,753,579. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChemChina for the Financial Analyst role in Argentina is ARS 20,336,674.

