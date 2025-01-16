← Company Directory
Cheil
Cheil Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Kazakhstan at Cheil ranges from KZT 6.58M to KZT 8.98M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cheil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 7.05M - KZT 8.52M
Korea, South
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 6.58MKZT 7.05MKZT 8.52MKZT 8.98M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cheil?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Cheil in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 8,983,716. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cheil for the Financial Analyst role in Kazakhstan is KZT 6,582,896.

