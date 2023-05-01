← Company Directory
Chefs Warehouse
    The Chefs' Warehouse distributes specialty food products in the US and Canada, offering over 50,000 stock-keeping units including artisan charcuterie, cheeses, oils, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also provides center-of-the-plate products like beef, seafood, and poultry, as well as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves various establishments, including restaurants, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, and specialty food stores. It also markets its products directly to consumers through mail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

    http://www.chefswarehouse.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    2,712
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

