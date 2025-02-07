← Company Directory
Checkr
Checkr Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at Checkr totals $222K per year for P3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$198K - $233K
United States
$185K$198K$233K$257K
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$222K
$185K
$36.7K
$0
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Checkr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $257,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Checkr for the Product Designer role in United States is $184,800.

