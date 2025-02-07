All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at Checkr totals $222K per year for P3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Checkr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$222K
$185K
$36.7K
$0
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.