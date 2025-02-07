Software Engineer compensation in Germany at CHECK24 ranges from €55.4K per year for Junior Software Engineer to €76.7K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €69.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CHECK24's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€55.4K
€52.2K
€0
€3.2K
Software Engineer
€66.5K
€62.7K
€0
€3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
€76.7K
€73.4K
€0
€3.2K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
