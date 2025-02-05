← Company Directory
CHECK24
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

CHECK24 Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at CHECK24 totals €68.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CHECK24's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
CHECK24
Junior Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€68.8K
Level
Junior
Base
€65.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at CHECK24?

€150K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at CHECK24 in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €96,452. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CHECK24 for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €70,097.

Other Resources