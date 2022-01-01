← Company Directory
CHECK24
CHECK24 Salaries

CHECK24's salary ranges from $58,386 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $102,764 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CHECK24. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $58.4K
Software Engineer $71K
Senior Software Engineer $81.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $73.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $103K
Product Manager
Median $64.3K
Data Analyst
$64.9K
Solution Architect
$75.2K
The highest paying role reported at CHECK24 is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $102,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CHECK24 is $72,227.

