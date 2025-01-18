← Company Directory
Check Point Software Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Israel

Check Point Software Technologies Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Israel

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Check Point Software Technologies totals ₪260K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Check Point Software Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Check Point Software Technologies
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪260K
Level
Junior
Base
₪255K
Stock (/yr)
₪4.8K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Check Point Software Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Check Point Software Technologies in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪426,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Check Point Software Technologies for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪261,575.

Other Resources