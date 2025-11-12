Data Architect compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Charles Schwab ranges from $96.7K per year for 54 to $114K per year for 56. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
$96.7K
$89.1K
$1.8K
$5.8K
55
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
56
$114K
$103K
$1.3K
$9.5K
57
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)