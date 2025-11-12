Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Charles Schwab ranges from $94.5K per year for 54 to $140K per year for 58. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
$94.5K
$91K
$0
$3.5K
55
$105K
$100K
$100
$4.6K
56
$136K
$130K
$1.9K
$5K
57
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)