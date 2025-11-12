Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Charles Schwab ranges from $81.1K per year for 54 to $152K per year for 58. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
$81.1K
$78K
$0
$3.1K
55
$111K
$104K
$692
$6.7K
56
$138K
$132K
$0
$5.9K
57
$169K
$151K
$0
$17.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)