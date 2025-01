A community health center founded in 1974, committed to improving the health and well-being of Allston, Brighton, Waltham and surrounding areas. They provide quality, comprehensive, coordinated care that is patient-centered, family friendly, and community focused. They offer a full range of clinical services including primary care, dental, mental health, podiatry, vision, obstetrics and pharmacy, and many supportive services. They also operate two school-based sites in Boston Public Schools.