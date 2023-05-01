← Company Directory
Charles River Associates
Charles River Associates Salaries

Charles River Associates's salary ranges from $95,520 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $170,850 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Charles River Associates. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
Median $123K
Analyst
Median $97K
Business Analyst
$105K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$171K
Financial Analyst
$95.5K
Software Engineer
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Charles River Associates is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charles River Associates is $104,601.

