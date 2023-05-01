← Company Directory
Charles River Associates
    CRA International provides economic, financial, and management consulting services to clients in the US, UK, and internationally. They advise on litigation and regulatory proceedings, business strategy, and performance-related issues. Their services include research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting. They also offer management consulting services such as strategy development, performance improvement, and market analysis. They serve various industries including communications, healthcare, technology, and transportation. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

    http://www.crai.com
    1965
    911
    $500M-$1B
