← Company Directory
Chaos Theory
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Chaos Theory Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at Chaos Theory ranges from HK$487K to HK$681K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chaos Theory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$528K - HK$640K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$487KHK$528KHK$640KHK$681K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Chaos Theory to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HK$234K+ (sometimes HK$2.34M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Chaos Theory?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chaos Theory in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$5,308,702. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chaos Theory for the Software Engineer role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$3,798,468.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chaos Theory

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources