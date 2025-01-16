← Company Directory
Channel Factory
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Channel Factory Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at Channel Factory ranges from SGD 123K to SGD 172K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Channel Factory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 133K - SGD 161K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 123KSGD 133KSGD 161KSGD 172K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing submissions at Channel Factory to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Channel Factory?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Channel Factory in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 171,633. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Channel Factory for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 122,806.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Channel Factory

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources