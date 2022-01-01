← Company Directory
Change.org
Change.org Salaries

Change.org's salary ranges from $91,958 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $216,413 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Change.org. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$92K
Human Resources
$161K
Product Manager
$216K

Recruiter
$149K
Software Engineer
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$190K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Change.org is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Change.org is $155,256.

