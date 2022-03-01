← Company Directory
Chanel
Chanel Salaries

Chanel's salary ranges from $19,018 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $88,269 for a Human Resources in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chanel. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Development
$80.4K
Human Resources
$88.3K
Sales
$19K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chanel is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chanel is $80,400.

