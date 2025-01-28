← Company Directory
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative UX Designer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

UX Designer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative ranges from $209K per year for L3 to $257K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $215K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Senior Product Designer
$209K
$193K
$0
$15.9K
L4
Staff Product Designer
$257K
$239K
$0
$18K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $282,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for the UX Designer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $215,000.

Other Resources