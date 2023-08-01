Chameleon Consulting Group, LLC was founded by a small group of professionals with extensive experience in cyber operations, software engineering, data analysis, and physical operations across DoD and IC. Our foremost focus is on our customers and their mission success. Our goal is to be a trusted partner and "go-to" provider of critical cyberspace mission capabilites and expertise for our customers. Our growing team is comprised of professionals who are experts in their trade and passionate about their work.