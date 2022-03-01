← Company Directory
Chainalytics
Chainalytics Salaries

Chainalytics's median salary is $144,720 for a Management Consultant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chainalytics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chainalytics is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainalytics is $144,720.

