Chai Research
Chai Research Salaries

Chai Research's salary ranges from $555,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $750,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chai Research. Last updated: 2/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $555K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $750K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Chai Research, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chai Research is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $750,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chai Research is $652,500.

