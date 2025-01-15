← Company Directory
CGS
CGS Salaries

CGS's salary ranges from $33,690 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $196,980 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGS. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$34.7K
Human Resources
$33.7K
Sales
$55.5K
Software Engineer
$62.1K
Technical Program Manager
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CGS is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGS is $55,497.

