Company Directory
CGI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Software Engineer Level

Senior Software Engineer

Levels at CGI

Compare Levels
  1. Associate Software Engineer
  2. Software Engineer
  3. Senior Software Engineer
    4. Show 1 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$74,001
Base Salary
CA$103,394
Stock Grant ()
CA$329
Bonus
CA$619

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CGI

Related Companies

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources