CFA Institute
CFA Institute Salaries

CFA Institute's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $122,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CFA Institute. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$122K
Software Engineer
$84.6K
The highest paying role reported at CFA Institute is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CFA Institute is $103,488.

