← Company Directory
CEVA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

CEVA Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in India at CEVA ranges from ₹593K to ₹809K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CEVA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹635K - ₹768K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹593K₹635K₹768K₹809K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Management Consultant submissions at CEVA to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at CEVA?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at CEVA in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹809,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CEVA for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹593,103.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CEVA

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources