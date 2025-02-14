← Company Directory
Certn
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Certn Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Certn totals CA$128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Certn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Certn
Software Engineer
Victoria, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$128K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$128K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Certn?

CA$223K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.9K+ (sometimes CA$419K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Certn, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Certn in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$142,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Certn for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$127,633.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Certn

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources