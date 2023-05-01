← Company Directory
Certn
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Certn Salaries

Certn's salary ranges from $60,581 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $123,533 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Certn. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $91.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$60.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$124K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Certn, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Certn is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,533. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Certn is $91,493.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Certn

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources