CertiK
CertiK Salaries

CertiK's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $653,250 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CertiK. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $102K
Data Science Manager
$209K
Product Designer
$146K
Product Manager
$219K
Project Manager
$653K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$175K
Software Engineering Manager
$624K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CertiK is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $653,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CertiK is $192,475.

