CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution that prevents wire fraud in the real estate industry. It validates the credentials of parties in a transaction and securely shares bank details, providing up to $1 million in insurance coverage on every protected wire. Integrated with leading title production software systems, it eliminates manual processes and safeguards billions of dollars every month. Developed by title company owners and wire fraud victims, CertifID is a purpose-built solution for the industry's biggest risk.