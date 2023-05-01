← Company Directory
Certa
Certa Salaries

Certa's salary ranges from $17,488 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $144,720 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Certa. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $39.6K
Human Resources
$19.4K
Project Manager
$145K
Software Engineering Manager
$17.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Certa is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Certa is $29,530.

