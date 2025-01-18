Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Ceridian ranges from CA$79.2K per year for Software Developer I to CA$142K per year for Senior Software Developer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ceridian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Developer I
CA$79.2K
CA$77.4K
CA$1.9K
CA$0
Software Developer II
CA$108K
CA$104K
CA$3.1K
CA$592.2
Software Developer III
CA$122K
CA$117K
CA$0
CA$4.2K
Senior Software Developer
CA$142K
CA$141K
CA$878.4
CA$0
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Ceridian, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)