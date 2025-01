Cerevel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neuroscience diseases. Its products include emraclidine and Darigabat for the treatment of schizophrenia and epilepsy, Tavapadon for Parkinson's disease, and CVL-871, CVL-936, CVL-354, and CVL-047 for various mental health disorders. The company is also developing programs for psychosis and Parkinson's disease. Founded in 2018, Cerevel Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.