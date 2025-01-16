← Company Directory
Cerence
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Cerence Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Belgium at Cerence ranges from €92.8K to €129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cerence's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€99.5K - €117K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€92.8K€99.5K€117K€129K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cerence?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Cerence in Belgium sits at a yearly total compensation of €129,299. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cerence for the Software Engineering Manager role in Belgium is €92,830.

Other Resources