Cerebri AI Inc., a venture-backed pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning, is the creator of Cerebri Values™, the industry’s first universal measure of customer success. Cerebri Values quantifies each customer’s commitment to a brand or product and dynamically predicts Best Actions at scale, which enables major enterprises to focus on accelerating profitable growth. Headquartered in Austin with offices in Toronto and Washington, DC, the company has 50+ employees, 80% are technical -- data scientists and software engineers -- reflecting our commitment to delivering a killer product.