Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Salaries

Ceragon Networks's salary ranges from $76,032 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $108,399 for a Electrical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ceragon Networks. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Electrical Engineer
$108K
Software Engineer
$76K
The highest paying role reported at Ceragon Networks is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceragon Networks is $92,216.

