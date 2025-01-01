← Company Directory
Century Metal Recycling
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Century Metal Recycling that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Century Metal Recycling (CMR) is India's largest producer of Aluminium and Zinc die-casting alloys, with an annual capacity exceeding 400,000 MT. Established in 2006 near New Delhi, CMR utilizes advanced technologies like twin-shaft shredders and high-capacity melting furnaces. The company operates ten manufacturing plants, including joint ventures with Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nikkei MC Aluminium. Recently, CMR formed a 50-50 joint venture with Chiho Environmental Group Limited to focus on the recycling and processing of secondary metal raw materials.

    centurymetalrecycling.com
    Website
    Year Founded
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Century Metal Recycling

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources