Centurion Pipeline L.P. is a common carrier pipeline operator with approximately 2,900 miles of pipelines extending from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin of west Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma. The system has a throughput capacity of approximately 720,000 barrels per day. Additionally, Centurion Pipeline has approximately 120 unloading stations located at strategic points throughout New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma to allow for additional volumes to be delivered into Centurion Pipeline's primary pipeline system.Centurion Pipeline is committed to respecting the environment, maintaining safety and upholding high standards of social responsibility throughout its operations. Our success is built on technical expertise, business acumen, strong partnerships and proven ability to deliver superior results.